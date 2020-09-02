To the editor — Many of us are so done with manipulative media that we aren’t following the narratives dished out by the legacy networks and their rival heirs. Nor are we going to sit still for woke lectures. We are so done with the hysterical shouters.
All the wicked tactics on nightly display in some cities are being exposed for what they are: affronts to reason and rule of law. Every one of us needs the dignity and protection of good laws, laws that assure justice and fairness, laws that assure that society “works” — not a carnival of quixotic transformations. We will not prosper as a people if we excite chaos at every turn.
Everything we hold dear — our homes, our children’s future and the security of our elders, our work and our wages, our small businesses, our natural rights and protections as citizens — require a culture of respect for the founding principles of America and commitment to the common good. Any candidate who waffles on the essentials will not get my vote.
GARY STARKEY
Yakima