To the editor — Trump is gone (HOORAY). This is the person who has been the cause of thousands of deaths, many people losing their jobs, many businesses to go bankrupt, etc.
He knew, and I quote, during his interview with Bob Woodward on Sept. 9, 2020, “I knew that COVID 19 was deadly but wanted to play it down.” Is that a remark from a good leader? I think not.
Getting back to the Republicans, I will start with Mitch McConnell, who stated that his No. 1 priority was keeping Barack Obama from a second term. So much for thinking about keeping our government running smoothly. Now, he says, 100% of his focus is stopping the Biden agenda. So much for helping the government run smoothly.
Now, getting on to a Republican who has her head on straight, Liz Cheney, who has a competent mind to do what is right. As the No. 3 leader for the House Republicans, she insisted that President Trump was lying (what a surprise), when he claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him. So they ousted her. So much for, again, trying to run the country smoothly.
Yes, I am referring to you, Republicans.
ROY JOHNSON
Mukilteo