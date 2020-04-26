To the editor — The recent letter from Gary L. Jackson resonated with me. It encapsulates one thing I have in common with Trump supporters who write letters to the Yakima Herald-Republic: We each have nothing good to say about Donald Trump. Pro-Trump letters are typically written about what’s wrong with other people. The only good thing about Trump, most of them proclaim, is that they are on Trump’s team. Who cares?
Jackson has nothing good to say about Donald Trump, either. His letter represents the pro-Trump argument: Endorse Trump or else. Or else, really?
Joe Biden was not my first choice as nominee for the Democratic Party, but he will get my vote. Biden reminds me of the Republicans I grew up with, the ones who pledged allegiance to the flag under an Eisenhower administration and who drew the line at Richard Nixon. Those Republicans no longer identify with the party that abandoned them. Why not?
Threatening to bring the local paper to its knees over a Biden endorsement is absurd. I encourage Yakima Republicans to stop playing team sports and start taking their civic responsibilities seriously. This is the least we can ask of each other in an election year.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima