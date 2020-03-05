To the editor — Once upon a time I was a supporter of the Republican Party. I believed that they represented my beliefs and values. But they are no longer a political party doing what is in the best interest of citizens. They have become a cult.
Yourdictionary.com defines a cult as “a group of people with extreme dedication to a certain leader or set of beliefs ... or an excessive and misplaced admiration for someone or something.” I believe that the Republicans have clearly met this definition, but a segment of the Democratic Party is also moving toward becoming a cult with their admiration for the far left.
Politics used to be a means to govern, but now politics has become a religion and a way of life for many. Facts are no longer relevant. Facts can be uncomfortable and lies can be calming. Most of what we hear or read today are lies or half-truths. Do you hold your beliefs because they make you feel good or because you considered the facts?
A blind admiration for a set of beliefs will undermine our democracy if we do not get back to believing in the ideals and laws that underpin our great nation.
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima