To the editor -- The president is happy with the new tax law because he has whittled down the image of Barack Obama, and that seems to be his major goal rather than taxes benefiting the public.
My intent is not to suffer Trump to the guillotine, but to amplify his boyish, mendacious, overzealous use of firings and hirings of anyone he views as unfriendly or likely to review his methods as so unlike that of a president.
I do not like Nixon (who also lied), but I dislike Mussolini, who was so ego-bound he could not bear that his own mistakes would be his ultimate downfall and that the Italians would rather see him hanging in the square where they emptied their firms into his fetid body. But let's not go there.
Where did we do wrong?
There has been inept goofiness in inept government since time one. Should we let Trump lie and reverse and talk about whores and pimps and compare them to immigrants and make us all feel good by saying "Let's make America strong again"? Republicans and Democrats alike find his lies and countermanding unbearable.
LAWRENCE BREER
Yakima