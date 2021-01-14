To the editor — Since many supporters helped Trump live out his fantasies, who is surprised at the craven, treasonous, vigilante mob that terrorized our Capitol? Trump encouraged these domestic terrorists to be "strong." Republicans are complicit by staying silent while Trump tried to destroy our democracy by showing his contempt for our Constitution and institutions. All the audits have been positive of election authenticity. How populist is it to discount votes of millions of ordinary citizens?
Remember the poem Trump quoted: "You knew I was a snake when you took me in."
Trump's anti-democratic coup had Senators Hawley and Cruz selling their souls by endorsing a conspiracy theory. Bret Stephens said Trump's idea of truth was whatever he could get away with. Fact-free thinking emerged in Germany just before the Third Reich.
Trump rewarded loyalty of rich, white crooks who didn't rat on him with pardons. He is raising millions now by fomenting lies and fraud to "his people," using government to reward himself and others with pardons and money contributed to him by fools.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima