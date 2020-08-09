To the editor — In response to an Aug. 4 letter: Let’s look at civil rights since 1950.
The military was integrated by executive order by a white Southern Democrat, President Harry Truman. The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Bill of 1965 was passed by a Democratic Congress and signed by white Southern Democrat President Lyndon Johnson.
Shortly after, the Democratic South became Republican and is today to support white supremacy. The Voting Rights Act has been weakened by conservative justices, all nominated by Republican presidents and approved by a Republican Senate. The Republican Party of today is the party of David Duke, KKK and ultraconservative white supremacists. The Republican party of today wants to maintain the statues of the Confederacy. The Republican Party continually tries to find ways to suppress minorities by voter registration rules, photo ID and discouraging mail-in voting, all under the guise of preventing voter fraud.
The Republican leader, Pinocchio Don, with his remarks flamed racist rhetoric by generalizing migrants as rapists, criminals and killers.
I say, tongue in cheek, I believe there are still some Republicans who still believe in liberty and justice for all.
How could any reasonable person be associated with the racist Republican Party?
ANDY AFFHOLTER SR.
Yakima