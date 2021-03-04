To the editor — It is so pathetically predictable. Democrats now in control of Congress and the presidency are working on the next COVID-19 relief package, larding it up with unnecessary wish list spending. If you haven't been unemployed, your business closed or severely impacted, or infected with the virus, the federal government should not be throwing more borrowed money at you. What sense does it make to raise the federal minimum wage, when you have no job anyway due to COVID-19?
Republicans crowed endlessly about how they cut taxes and created the best economy ever under Trump and he boasted he never started any wars, so the federal budget should be in good shape, right? Wrong. The national debt ballooned about 40% during Trump's term, from $20 trillion to $28 trillion. Only Lincoln and the other most recent Republican president, George W. Bush, exceeded that due to the Civil War and Bush's wars and another Republican tax cut.
Republicans are now again suddenly concerned about federal debt for COVID-19 relief, a rerun of when Obama sought relief for little guys in the Great Recession.
While Democrats will openly spend your future, the second big lie is Republicans are more fiscally responsible. Entirely predictable.
DALE BECKER
Selah