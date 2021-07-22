To the editor — As dark, frightening facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known, I'm reminded of the suffering of George Washington's troops at Valley Forge during the American Revolution.
They endured hailstorms, freezing temperatures, half-naked, starving, men refusing to re-up, losing battle after battle with the redcoats, no government help and no pay. But they persisted, triumphing to create our great American democratic republic, and fortunately unable to look ahead and see Trump traitors attacking everything they suffered and died for.
Thomas Paine said in "Common Sense" and "The American Crisis," "These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will shrink from the service of their country. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered."
Republicans want to forget the insurrection even happened. They have become an autocracy, worshipping Trump, establishing his leadership as he propagates "The Big Lie" that he didn't lose.
But how many times do you have to lose to believe you lost? Eighty judges confirm no election fraud. State Republican parties are committing existential threats to keep voters from voting, even the disabled and people of color by eliminating mail-in ballots. Unconstitutional!
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima