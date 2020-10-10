To the editor — What on earth happened to the Republican Party? The COVID crisis has not only exposed and exacerbated the economic inequalities in our society, it has exposed how the Southern strategy has turned the once elegant Republican party into a gang of rule-breakers, white supremacists, and narcissists. Their leader does not condemn violence from supporters, uses archaic and racist dog-whistle tactics, and endangers his own inner-circle and employees during a pandemic by holding rallies and eschewing mask-wearing -- even leaving the hospital for a motorcade, to feed his need for political theater and attention, putting the brave men and women of the Secret Service at risk.
When I was a kid, Republicans were educated (or at least respected education), respectful to others, cherished institutions, and the patriarchs enforced manners. (I remember a story about Barbara Bush; she smacked her grown sons Jeb and George's hands with a spoon when they started to eat dinner before it was completely cooked, saying, "I don't serve animals in this kitchen.") Today's Republicans are a mockery of the party's former glory.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima