To the editor — Upon reading the Nov. 12 Herald article "Republicans react to Biden win, Trump's cheating claims," I feel we need to investigate and litigate the wins by Republicans Dan Newhouse, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jaime Herrera Beutler. With all the voter fraud, voter suppression and voter-stealing going on across the country and with a Republican secretary of state, we do not need any evidence.
Just as Trump is trying to do to Biden, Washington Democrats should try to do to these three Republicans who won their election. If the Democrats can tie them up in court for two years, they cannot do anything to help their districts.
We the people cannot trust any partisan election. I will never vote for Dan Newhouse.
MIKE BUCHANAN
Yakima