To the editor — Republican politicians are hypocrites. They can’t convince voters on ideas. No programs that make life better -- Republicans only take care of corporations and the rich. They only obstruct and promote fabrications: Trump secretly won; the Trump white supremacist insurrectionists trying to overthrow the Capitol were really Black Lives Matter; Jewish space lasers are threatening the U.S.; Bill Gates uses vaccines to inject secret tracking devices.
Certifiably crazy.
Republicans don’t play fair. They gerrymander; block voting; ban giving water to black voters they force to stand in line for hours while Republicans strip their voting opportunities.
Republicans are a minority for a reason. All Republicans have done for years is to prevent any action that might benefit Americans. And now, defy vaccinations, spread disease. Smart move.
Republicans gave away $1.9 trillion in tax cuts to the very rich and corporations under Trump – no deficit hawks then. None of us real folks benefited. Compare with Biden’s COVID relief act where we actually got help.
Over half of Republicans believe the Jan. 6 attack to overthrow the government was peaceful. Why give any credence to what they think or say? Why engage purposefully committed morons? The orange man is gone, finally, really.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah