To the editor — History reveals that under socialism classes of people who are first designated as non-essential too often become undesirables. Broadly, the virus crisis will lessen or even end when the propaganda value has been wrung dry and the costs to the politicians in both parties in terms of votes and influence outweigh other considerations. It is socialism by other means.
A less examined but prominent problem is although all Democrats are thoroughly socialized, a far less percentage of Republicans, and that number is shrinking, are principled conservatives in terms of holding the Jay Inslees of the world accountable to the people. He has essentially suspended individual liberties guaranteed in both the federal and state constitutions in his misuse of emergency powers.
The moderate, bipartisan Republican establishment that operates statewide has increasingly thrown up the white towel on this issue and others and is more than comfortable to ride in the backseat while the Democrats drive. Each Republican swore an oath to defend the Constitution, so it's past time to return to living up to that promise.
MIKE GOODPASTER
Goldendale