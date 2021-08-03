To the editor — Republicans don’t say “this is why this proposal doesn’t work,” with facts, arguments; instead they say, “this is a Democrat Socialist program.” Easy political slur. Social Security, FDIC protecting your deposits, Medicare – all socialism. Highways through our valley paid for by the wet-siders. Socialism.
Elected Republicans want to make sure nothing positive happens, because that might benefit Biden. Instead, let Americans starve, cut them off, create no jobs, do nothing.
Republicans want to make sure no one looks at the insurrection and attack on the Capitol and that Trump purposely created it – called his white supremacists to Washington, whipped them up in his speech, and sent them to riot. Trump is committed to denying he lost. Republicans will do what they can to block any accountability on their account. Denialism. Their true selves.
Republicans say the Jan. 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol never happened, no one smashed windows and doors, attacking, beating and killing Capitol cops, the videos we saw weren’t real; Trump really won the 2020 election. They are delusional and should be placed in a psychiatric setting.
Republicans are clearly not a party to govern. Obvious why they are a small minority.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah