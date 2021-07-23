To the editor — I am feeling good lately. Gov. Inslee, with Sens. Murray and Cantwell, have a plan to save orcas and salmon. The plan? Remove four electricity generating dams from the Lower Snake River.
Removal means everyone should feel better recognizing that environmental and ancient cultural lifestyles will benefit. These four Snake River dams produce sustainable electrical power sufficient to power the electrical needs of Seattle. With these dams gone alternate sources of electricity must be developed.
My feeling good is also fueled by the fact that the demand for electrical power is increasing to power electric vehicles. I feel good knowing our erstwhile politicians plan to increase taxes to pay the billions it will take to remove the dams. Taxes will be increased to fund non-water power produced electricity. And it should be noted that electric rates will increase to all users when the four dams are taken off line.
With theses four dams removed, how will commercial water transportation to/from Idaho be affected? The important fact is that we should all feel good knowing orcas and salmon will be saved. Logic as well as cause and effect are of no consequence, feeling good is.
REX CRUMRINE
Yakima