To the editor — Americans seem to have entered an age where people feel a need to over-analyze contextual and ethnographic interpretations about history, and then do something about it.
The latest example involves removing statues of mid-19th century American missionary Marcus Whitman. Whitman and his wife, Narcissa, devoted their adult lives to helping others and never intentionally harmed another human being.
They arrived in Cayuse country near the Walla Walla River after receiving permission from local chiefs. The couple worked hard and endured more hardships than most people today. Their new religion did not become embraced by the local population. However, the missionaries' own faith in God, belief in Christian values plus their unselfish medical assistance and charity helped a number of Native people in positive ways.
The Whitmans also helped starving pioneers and orphaned children as they passed through the region on their way to Oregon. The Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes in the meantime remained in control of their lands in eastern Washington until the day they signed the sacred treaty of 1855.
JO N. MILES
Yakima