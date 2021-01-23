To the editor — Carol Hassen’s dedication to and promotion of the arts will be remembered by the many whose lives have been enhanced by her “Big Picture” contributions. That appreciation is keenly felt by those of us on another, grass-roots level who benefitted as her art students over the years.
For us, she was above all a wonderful teacher. In a class or in a workshop in tandem with her artist husband, Bob, her knowledge, insight and guidance were invaluable. Whether given gently or spiked with a little "kick-butt,” it was always honest, encouraging and real.
She will always be a part of us, and we, in our own art endeavors, have gratitude for her shared gifts and her warm friendship.
KAREN ALLEN
Yakima