To the editor — For years I listened to evangelicals demonize Obama and say he is the anti-Christ. Anything they predicted about Obama did not come to pass.
Now I see a president who has broken every single rule in the Bible, yet evangelicals willingly pray for him and support without a second thought. The most dangerous thing in the world is when we decided that religion is exclusive to one political party. According to Romans 13, you should have been praying for Obama, too, and not saying he’s the anti-Christ.
All I see is systemic racism at work within our holy foundation. If that’s the case, it is not holy at all.
COYOTE GUNNYON
Toppenish