To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board, for your Dec. 27 editorial that exposes more of Sheriff Udell's illogical rationalizations about mask wearing. Sheriff spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said that "people should protect themselves the best way they see fit based on the information given by legitimate government sources."
What “reliable government” source is Udell reading that doesn’t recommend everyone wear masks when indoors at a business? Is he saying that the Centers for Disease Control, the Washington State Department of Health and the Yakima Health District are unreliable sources?
What is clear to most people and should be clear to Sheriff Udell is this isn't just about protecting yourself. This is about protecting more vulnerable people in our community and protecting our health care system so that we can still offer the highest standard of care to everyone, vulnerable or not. He claims his deputies know when to don a mask. I know that one deputy was inside, unmasked and in the same room with at least one Search and Rescue volunteer who is considered at high risk.
So much for being able to tell when you need to mask up.
MARY LOU SHEAN
Yakima