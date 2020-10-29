To the editor — Thank you, Maxine. I Miss You!
“Maxine Has passed away,” my coworker Christy told me. I was shocked and asked: “Was she the lady who made cakes?”
“Yes!” She said. Oh, no! I couldn’t believe my ears. Three weeks ago, I just dealt a full house for her on pai gow table and she was overjoyed, and I could tell her face became a happy flower. Her cheerfulness and happiness always made my day. I had known her for over 15 years. She was that kind of person so easy to be with. Her happiness was natural; her face would write on enjoyment; her eyes showed the wisdom, she was always optimistic, energetic and loved to work forever.
I used to tease her: "Maxine, can you teach me how to make cakes?"
"No! That’s my business," she answered in a high-pitched and lovely voice.
She was a cake artist. People loved her cakes.
Maxine was a normal card player, but to me she was very special: great manners, optimistic, positive, happy and enjoyed her life. Every time she went to my table to play, my worries and sadness would be gone immediately. She was a fountain of happiness. I assume other dealers who knew her have the same feelings as I did.
One day in early spring, three years ago, she walked to my table to play pai gow. I greeted her: "How are you, Maxine?"
She said: "I am sad, my sweet daughter passed away."
I could tell her pain, deep love and sorrow on her face and in her heart. That was the only time I ever saw her sad.
I am sad I lost a good player; however I am fortunate to know her because she left the enjoyment, happiness and positivity to me, to other dealers and her customers forever. She showed me how to enjoy life. Thank you, Maxine. I miss you.
GENSHENG TIAN
Yakima