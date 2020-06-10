To the editor — I have noticed that with more bicycles and pedestrians out on our streets in recent weeks, Yakima drivers have been overwhelmingly courteous and respectful of their presence and for their safety. So, thank you for this positive coming out of our pandemic crisis.
I would also hope that the majority of our citizens would show the same respect and concern for all of our health by simply wearing masks in stores and when they can't socially distance. It's not that hard, and COVID-19 infections remain a serious issue here. Business owners, show respect and concern for your employees and customers by demanding masks be worn by all in your stores. We can do better and must do better.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima