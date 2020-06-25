To the editor — Does anyone wonder why the rate of infection from COVID-19 has still not peaked here in Yakima County? I do not wonder at all. It is because of the few uncaring people that live in this county!
I am one of those people with several “underlying health conditions,” so I decided to ask people where their masks were. The responses were varied, but the one that took my breath away was the man who told me to do something anatomically impossible, then with his bald face said, “The government needs to do something to stop this (expletive deleted)!"
Please do not complain to me about the virus unless you are wearing a mask because it shows your lack of concern for the well-being of others as well as your intelligence.
We will never get out of Phase 1 unless everyone does their part to take Yakima County off the hot spot list! Just think about it!
MARCUS GEDDIE
Zillah