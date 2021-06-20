To the editor — I am encouraged to know there is one leader in Yakima County who truly has class. Her name is Reesha Cosby, branch director of the Yakima NAACP. I applaud her for the way she handled the smack in the face delivered to people of color, especially African Americans in our valley, by the Yakima Board of County Commissioners on June 15.
Ms. Cosby and the NAACP submitted a Juneteenth proclamation to the BOCC. This holiday is about Black empowerment and the history of slavery and is only recently receiving the recognition it deserves. Rather than try to heal the deep wounds African Americans have suffered, the BOCC reopened those wounds by passing a resolution entitled "Standing up to Segregation," which had nothing to do with actual segregation. Their intentionally hurtful, dismissive and, quite frankly, disgusting proclamation made a false equivalence between the genocide and segregation of Blacks and "segregation by vaccine status." Our state legislator, Gina Mosbrucker, made a similar false equivalence the night before at an LD 14 town hall. I applaud Ms. Cosby for her graceful response, encouraging action and for everyone to show their support for the Black community by attending Yakima's Juneteenth celebration. Thank you, Reesha.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima