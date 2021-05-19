To the editor — Who pays taxes in this country? Working people do, via the income tax.
What about companies via the corporate tax? They may send a check to the IRS, but where does that money come from? It is added to the cost of the sale of their goods or service making it a hidden tax on people, working or not. What would happen if the corporate tax were reduced or even eliminated? Business could expand and flourish, hiring more people/taxpayers, raising their pay and reducing the cost of their products. This would allow them to compete with the stuff coming in from around the world and the stuff (crap) coming from China.
I am not an economist or a business owner, and never hope to be, so maybe I'm wrong about this. If I am wrong, please write here and tell me about it, and not that I'm wrong, but why I'm wrong.
RUSS LARSON
Yakima