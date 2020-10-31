To the editor — People of our country have been consistently concerned about the rate of teen parents who are unmarried and likely to require assistance. This is important nationally, for any child brought into this world deserves our best efforts, good food, clothing, and healthy involvement of the teen's parent(s) as well for family support. Many agencies become involved to assist the parenting of these children.
It is encouraging that in America teenagers giving birth have plummeted in recent decades, from 118 per 1,000 teenagers to 28 per 1,000. Good, supportive and complete sex education for young people, as well as having young people receive good educations, will enable young people to be prepared for work and further educational opportunities.
Children born to more mature parents who are equipped with good education and work experience are likely to have a better upbringing, supported by families that cherish their children.
BECKY SCHOLL
Yakima