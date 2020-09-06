To the editor — Thank you, thank you for publishing the two thoughtful letters to the editor on Sept. 1. I appreciated Terry Neal encouraging our understanding for educators in this time of COVID, and Mike Wilson's no-junk-mail solution for the USPS brought a smile to my face.
I also deeply appreciated your Aug. 31 coverage of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's remarks on the occasion of canceling football practice. Carroll sets a great example of good leadership in how he handled a difficult topic with his players. Food for thought for us all.
With all the negative vibes in our world today, let's look for more examples of positive leadership and thoughtful ideas to publish.
JACK FLACHSBART
Yakima