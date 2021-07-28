To the editor — My reasons to vaccinate -- simple. First, to hopefully help protect the people I love. Second, I know death is inevitable but hopefully it won't be on a ventilator.
Even though we are vaccinated, we wear masks in stores because yes, like the flu shot, we can still get and pass COVID. I just can't understand why people aren't rushing to get the vaccine ASAP.
As for us, just stay away if you aren't willing to care enough for us to get the vaccine. We have grandchildren to protect and live for, so doing our best to stay healthy. Hopefully those who don't vaccinate will stay alive and not pass it to others who could die.
THERESA CORBRAY
Yakima