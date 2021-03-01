To the editor — I was saddened to read that the Yakima Herald-Republic is selling its building.
My first job in Yakima after completing my college education at Central Washington State College was with this newspaper selling advertising. I was a business major with a minor in journalism.
I worked on the weekly student newspaper (Campus Crier) as a photographer, reporter and advertising salesman. I was born and raised in Chicago and started reading the morning Tribune when I was in the fourth grade while eating my breakfast. This habit continues to this day.
The real tragedy is that this move will eliminate several jobs in Yakima.
RICH WOODRUFF
Yakima