To the editor — YH-R sent Snuffy Smith, Dick Tracy, editorials, hot news from a big world. My lifeline then, even more so now.
But first, a robust uncensored free press, its free exercise, requires a viable independent financial structure and fulsome reader support. In return, it provides a lodestone of hard information: a reporter at ground zero, firing straight-ahead questions. They hear America singing, moaning the blues and hand us the lyrics.
James Madison, "father of the Constitution," wrote the First Amendment.
For him, the challenge was if "... the American experiment was to be a blessing to the world or ..." So, he penned a gift for the world. One that can keep on giving.
And second, social media platforms, our nouveau "talkies," don't deliver "news." Science Express reports that by 2007, the world's capacity to receive info by one-way broadcast networks was 1.9 zettabytes, equivalent to 174 newspapers per person per day.
Ka-boom! Swarming websites coalescing into blue light carnival mirrors abetted by clickbait. The mule for electronic angel dust, magical thinking, black holes. Refracting a cattywampus hubris timelessly attested by George Burns: "This is the sixth book I've written, which isn't bad for a guy who's only read two."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley