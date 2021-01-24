To the editor — It has already begun, the vengeance -- taking on conservatives who dared to have voices during the last stages of the election cycle. Thus, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are now subject to the implacable wrath of gleeful, gloating, swaggering Democrats. The liberals will show their illiberal contempt for free speech. Conservatives will again be regarded as “deplorables,” the less-than-mentionable of our society, the offal of the Trump years.
The sad silences and compliance of exposed establishment conservatives will reveal the Republican Party to be in dismay and disarray, which makes it unsupportable. But less exposed conservatives, hoi polloi, will go on undaunted but wondering “from where will my help come?” They will be seeking leaders recognizable by their courage in trying times, not by their pivot from weakness to meekness. Real conservatives do not fear the new narrative. They will speak up.
GARY STARKEY
Yakima