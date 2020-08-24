Reader proposes series on Yakima walking tours
To the editor — I very much enjoyed the article by Scott Spruill on his walking in Yakima. I have also enjoyed the articles by Donald W. Meyers and Tammy Ayer on historical subjects. They have been informative and a pleasure to read.
I have a suggestion. Since in this time of COVID-19 people cannot get out to do their usual activities but they can and do walk, why doesn’t the Yakima Herald-Republic do a series of articles on Yakima city and county combining walks and historic sites?
Examples:
1) A walk past historic homes/buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the state registry or the local registry. Or a walk past some of Yakima’s architectural gems that are not listed on any registry but are very interesting.
2) Walking parks and trails, including the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and the Yakima Greenway, with an explanation of who they are named for.
Where would you find the information? There are resources available to your writers in terms of local knowledgeable people and YH-R archives.
Yakima has treasures that make it interesting to live here. Some of those treasures need to be recognized. What better time to do it than now?
PAUL SCHAFER
Yakima