To the editor — Local, in-depth reporting can be difficult to find. Fortunately for our community, the Yakima Herald remains a good source of reliable information. Two recent examples: Your reporting on Astria's emergence from bankruptcy and the coverage of the squalid conditions many Native Americans experience along the banks of the Columbia River.
It is clear that local journalism (especially print) is experiencing a sea change in their industry. I value and appreciate the ability to pick up the paper and read about issues impacting the Yakima Valley. It is a unique resource not every community enjoys. Thank you for your ongoing efforts during a time of significant change.
MARTY MILLER
Yakima