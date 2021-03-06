210302-yh-news-mallvaccine-1.jpg
Cesareo Torres, right, receives a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from April Guzman, Astria Health certified medical assistant, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Valley Mall in Union Gap, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — Local, in-depth reporting can be difficult to find. Fortunately for our community, the Yakima Herald remains a good source of reliable information. Two recent examples: Your reporting on Astria's emergence from bankruptcy and the coverage of the squalid conditions many Native Americans experience along the banks of the Columbia River.

It is clear that local journalism (especially print) is experiencing a sea change in their industry. I value and appreciate the ability to pick up the paper and read about issues impacting the Yakima Valley. It is a unique resource not every community enjoys. Thank you for your ongoing efforts during a time of significant change.

MARTY MILLER

Yakima