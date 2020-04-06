To the editor — Just read the difference between antlers and horns in a letter to the editor column. Being 80-plus, I felt I may have something to add to the discussion.
Antlers, horns, or dogs and hounds are the same as far as I can see. May not be proper, but I've never been accused of that. My grandfolks were from the South. Ain't agwyna means not going to do it. Dasn't do that lest you get in trouble. Better not let me catch you. See, just a different way of saying the same thing. Colorful at best, amight aggravatin at worst. If hanin on the wall -- horns. If walkin around, I call 'em antlers. If I'm wrong I'll live with it.
My Grandma, Gommie, used to say, "Darlin, your undershirt is on hindend afor the front." That means my T-shirt was on backwards. Like my thinking at times. I guess Rob Phillips was taken to the woodshed over a trifle. I'm of mind he'll get over it soon enough. Be good to you day.
BOB RUUD
Selah