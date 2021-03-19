To the editor — A recent letter to the editor suggests that moving to renewable energy will be expensive and is unwarranted because “solar/wind have extravagant subsidies hiding their cost.” The author doesn’t identify these subsidies, and also seems to argue that “fifteen millennia of climate change continues” implying that there really isn’t much of concern.
First, global temperature now is increasing at a rate about two orders of magnitude faster than it did emerging from the last glaciation. We are already seeing results of this speedup, sometimes with catastrophic consequences. Second, with regard to subsidies, has the author considered that allowing the waste product of burning fossil carbon to be released into the atmosphere with no cost to producers or consumers amounts to a tremendous subsidy? Every gallon of gasoline burned releases about 22 pounds of CO2. Would people think about the cost of emissions if they had to haul 500 pounds of dry ice to the curbside every time they filled up?
For those interested in a realistic way of reducing fossil carbon use without unduly hurting those of lower economic means, please look up details of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, now being considered by Congress.
MILES McPHEE
Naches