To the editor — We need Matt Brown on the Yakima City Council!
For over a year, he has been the COVID stats guy, breaking down the Health Department’s language so that normal people can understand it. It was his selfless work that resulted in our region opening after Inslee said no. He also helped lead a group of other concerned business owners, brainstorming ideas to help them stay open.
Then he stepped up to the plate, announcing his candidacy. I have rarely seen a more qualified candidate. He is a "results"-driven leader, seeking solutions while others make excuses. A man of great integrity, he will fight for all local business owners.
Vote Matt Brown for Yakima City Council, District 6
SANDRA BELZER
Yakima