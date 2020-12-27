To the editor — A week ago Proud Boys -- the same organization that gathered in Selah recently -- marched in Washington, D.C., angered by the election defeat of their apologist President Trump. They engaged in blatant racial and anti-LGBTQ violence, ripping down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner at one historically Black church and at another slashing a banner that supported LGBTQ rights.
When hate is on such public display, silence is complicity. Every single one of us must say it loud and clear: There is absolutely no place in our community for this hate. We stand for the value of every Black life and every LGBTQ life.
I hope and expect that by the time this letter is published there will have been several others sent that say much the same thing. Racial and anti-LGBTQ violence of any type will not be tolerated in our community.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima