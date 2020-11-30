To the editor — In response to Julie Montgomery's letter to the editor that implies deliberate violation of public health mandates, the virus is surging in 45 states including our own. Hospitals are being overrun, staff burning out and most important, people dying.
If people had followed simple measures like mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, etc., perhaps we would not be in such desperate shape. Support the businesses by following the guidelines, by doing takeout for now from restaurants, pay your gym dues with discussion for credit when the crisis subsides, buy gift cards from businesses and ask the recipients to not use them for a few months, etc.
But be mature and remember, it's not about your personal freedom, it is about protecting all of us, our families, our children, our grandchildren and yours. Let's stop with the political grandstanding and just do the right thing.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima