To the editor — Driving in Eastern Oregon can get rather boring unless you are really into counting cows. After a while, I started looking for a radio station. I finally found a Christian station that was having a campaign to get their listeners to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and complain about her ripping up the president’s State of the Union address. The callers were pretty upset and were labeling Pelosi’s conduct as juvenile, unprofessional, disrespectful, etc.
All of these negative adjectives sounded vaguely familiar but paled in comparison to that New Testament account of Christ being transported to a very high mountain by Satan. There Lucifer showed the savior all of the kingdoms of the world and said that he would give them all to him if he would do him a favor! Now that was the “perfect” quid pro quo, and certainly much more important than ripping up a few sheets of paper.
RAY CLAYTON
Toppenish