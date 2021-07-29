To the editor — I came upon an article in your paper about our state charging 8 cents for plastic or paper bags unless you were on welfare. Next was the destroying the hydro dams on the Snake River, which our Gov. Jay Inslee is all for. What if the salmon don't come back?
We are out of cheap power. As the great American philosopher Forest Gump said "Stupid is as stupid does." My question is, why can't we get a bottle bill passed, Jay? Really, lets start small. Oh, maybe the big grocery interests are paying off our Democratic reps ... nah, never.
And Jay I recommend to you Steven Koonins book " Unsettled," about manmade climate change. I caution you there are no colored pictures.
RANDAL SUMNER
Yakima