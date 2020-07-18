To the editor — Liz Hallock's July 11 letter opens with a quote from Angela Davis, who is a communist university professor. In the next sentence, she praises Peggy McIntosh, a professor who confuses racial privilege with the financial advantages she has always enjoyed.
"We are all white people with privilege," she writes. That's not necessarily true: "According to median household income statistics from the US Census Bureau ... several black immigrant groups such as Nigerians, Barbadians, Ghanaians and Trinidadians & Tobagonians have a median household income well above the American average,” reports Rav Aora in the July 11 New York Post.
“Ghanian Americans, to take one example, earn more than several specific white groups such as Dutch Americans, French Americans, Polish Americans, British Americans and Russian Americans," Aora writes.
Hallock is like Gov. Jay Inslee, who served one term in Congress representing Yakima until voters caught onto him and he lost reelection. Hallock has run twice for office, losing both times.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima