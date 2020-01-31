To the editor — I am writing this letter to encourage voters in the Zillah School District to support the levy that is up for vote on Feb. 11. This Educational Programs and Operations Levy is not a new tax, but rather a replacement of the existing levy that must be renewed by voters every two years. This levy will allow ZSD to support many of its educational programs, instructional initiatives, and extra-curricular activities as well as maintain its facilities.
I am fortunate to have two boys that attend Zillah schools and I have seen firsthand what a great education system can do in the lives of children. I see the hard work of the administration, teachers, and staff as they push their students to achieve high standards. I know others in the district share these sentiments and have seen their children flourish in the ZSD. However, a quality education does not come without a cost.
Now is our chance to support the ZSD and do our part in helping them continue to provide the quality education we all seek for our children and grandchildren. We can do this with a “yes” vote on Feb. 11.
LEROY GROENEWEG
Zillah