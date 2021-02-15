To the editor — I watched with interest the presentation regarding ambulance service at the Yakima County commissioners meeting.
It concerns me that with an aging population coupled with the pandemic that Yakima would choose to award all emergency ambulance service exclusively to one company. Generally, whenever there is a lack of competition, overall service declines.
I am puzzled how a business could receive perfect performance scores while having recent complaints and litigation against it.
It seemed to be apparent that the county commissioners had not been apprised of all the information they should have had before this decision was made. I am happy to hear that the commissioners are planning to take a closer look at the information presented at the recent meeting.
KAREN BRICE
Selah