To the editor — It is not hyperbole to say that the survival of our planet and its inhabitants depends on what we do as we come back from this pandemic. We can return to our selfish ways and continue to promote the disparity among people and disregard the reality of climate change. A more compelling alternative is to put aside petty desires and unite as thoughtful, compassionate citizens of the world and use human intelligence and ingenuity to create an inhabitable place for all to flourish.
These thoughts are echoed as I read and listen to scientists, economists, theologians, philosophers, ecologists, historians, humanitarians, environmentalists, concerned activists and yes, even poets. We can use this crisis as a wake-up call and an opportunity to heal our planet and to embrace its diverse humanity.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima