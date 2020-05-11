To the editor — I would like to take a moment and thank all our county elected officials and department heads. Each day they come to work and put in long hours in order to keep each of their respective offices operating daily. As an elected official, I am humbled and fortunate to work alongside such dedicated leaders. We have all worked collaboratively during this pandemic in order to serve the public and our community to the best of our abilities.
My staff in the County Clerk's Office have rallied together as a team in order to process their daily workloads timely and efficiently. Their dedication in the office and courtrooms are often overlooked. I appreciate all my deputy clerks and praise them for their dedication. I am fortunate to have them as part of my office. We appreciate everyone's patience and look forward to our community healing.
TRACEY SLAGLE
Yakima County Clerk
Naches