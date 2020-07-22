To the editor — I grew up in Selah. I went to Selah schools. My kids went through Selah schools, and none of us have seen or remember it being a racist school or town.
I’m proud of a mayor and City Council that doesn't pander to groups or organizations trying to disrupt our freedoms or way of life I’m so glad we are not having a summer of love in my town. I'm part Scottish and Irish, and my ancestors were not welcome in this country either, but I don't need any handouts from the government.
If you're going to march and protest, know what you're marching and protesting about! Do not destroy other people’s property or deface public lands. What do you gain from that?
Our past two mayors have been a big asset to our town and youth sports and helping families in need. I also support our police officers and all law enforcement. I would not want their jobs. Brave men and women keeping us safe. I'm proud of my city. Anybody who's not, see ya!
JODY LAKEY
Selah