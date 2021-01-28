To the editor — Please do not resign, Mr. Newhouse. I am a tree-hugging Republican who is very proud of you for standing up for what was the right thing to do, not what the party thinks you should do. I had hoped when I was voting for you that you would represent me in Congress, and you did.
President Trump’s impeachment trial is not about Republican or Democratic ideology; it’s about whether he has committed a crime. He deserves a fair trial, as all Americans do. Let the facts, not party affiliation, determine his future. I look forward to hearing the facts.
KAREN KELLEY
Yakima