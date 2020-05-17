To the editor — The Herald-Republic published front-page photos of workers protesting alleged unsafe working conditions at various fruit companies around Yakima County on May 13, 14 and 15. It seems curious that in each of those photos some of the protesters themselves are, in fact, not practicing proper safety protocol by wearing masks improperly.
Just saying, what's good for the goose is good for the gander.
Please note, I am not a farmer nor do I have any financial interest in any fruit packing company.
AL MAZA
Yakima