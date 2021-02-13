To the editor — It’s been almost a year since we were asked to stay home. In that time, from Central Washington friends and acquaintances, I’ve heard of visits to an 87-year-old mother in Wisconsin; parents/in-laws in Idaho; friends in California; parents/in-laws in Bothell; sister in Sunnyside; funeral in North Dakota with stops at attractions en route; wedding in Granger; children and grandchildren in Texas; children and grandchildren in Richland at Christmas; elderly father in Yakima. Is this essential travel?
I’ve observed large parties and gatherings in my neighborhood: bouncy-house birthday; Easter Saturday and Sunday; Mother’s Day; Father’s Day; numerous July 4; memorial services; another child’s birthday. Aren’t gatherings restricted?
Don’t wear a mask. Hug strangers. Travel everywhere. Have a party. Refuse the vaccine. Spread COVID to as many as possible. Several hundred thousand more will die, but those people are old, obese, or have diabetes, cancer, or other illnesses. Killing them is good, right? It cleans out the gene pool and leaves the healthy people.
Wrong! This isn’t about your rights; it’s selfishness. The people who died are not statistics; they were mothers, fathers, children, brothers and sisters who were loved. Isn’t a little inconvenience worth saving a life? Protect yourself and others. Don’t be a COVIDiot.
EFFIE BURTON
Parker