To the editor — I was disheartened to read that the county commissioners want local control over virus restrictions. This is worrisome when the infection rate of COVID-19 in Yakima County is the highest in the state.
According to the Yakima Herald, 24,112 individuals have contracted COVID-19 (almost 10% of Yakima County population). And the infection rate is still rising. What could or would the commissioners do to slow the infection rate? Nothing. I suspect the commissioners don’t want to reduce the spread of the virus so much as they want to open up Yakima County and subsequently increase chances to catch the virus.
We are all tired of wearing masks, of not going to restaurants or movie theaters, of social distancing. Me … I just want to be able visit my 96-year-old mother. That said, I don’t want us to get COVID-19. It will probably kill us. And I don’t want any county commissioner to expose me to any extra risk.
Inslee is not running a one man show; he has heard you and he is following the science. So please, be quiet and don’t make COVID-19 political. You need to protect public health, not endanger it.
JENSEN THAYER
Toppenish