To the editor — On Rep. Corry's lawsuit: Does he not see or read that the number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County is the largest on the West Coast? Obviously, many in the county do not follow the rules of social distancing or protecting themselves or others from this pandemic.
My father is 92 years old and has lived in Yakima his entire life. Yes, he is considered compromised because he is using supplemental oxygen. My brother is his sole caretaker and he is taking utmost caution when he goes out for groceries or medicine for my father to avoid getting the virus.
Rep. Corry, I urge you to come to your senses and dismiss the suit. Protect your fellow citizens, no matter what age. If my father dies because he contracts the virus -- not because of living life to its fullest and longevity -- like most Republicans, you really don't or won't care, do you?
ANN SUDMEIER
Yakima